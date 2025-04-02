Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez set for lavish Venice wedding: All you need to know

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and television news anchor Lauren Sánchez are preparing for a spectacular wedding in Venice, set to take place over three days from June 24-26. In keeping with billionaire tradition, Bezos is pulling out all the stops, turning Venice into the latest playground of the super-rich. With an A-list guest list and upscale venues, the party is being billed as ‘the wedding of the century.’
The guest list is a virtual who’s who of Hollywood royalty, and among the guests are Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan, among others, said sources. Jeff Bezos has reportedly also booked some of Venice’s most iconic hotels to house his high-profile guests, including The Gritti Palace, Hotel Danieli, Aman Venice, Belmond Hotel Cipriani, and St. Regis Venice. All these venues are famous for their luxurious atmosphere and history, making for a memorable experience for the guests.
Earlier, it was reported that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez would wed on Koru, Bezos’s USD 500 million yacht. But the reports were later denied, stating that the wedding would take place at one of Venice's high-end venues. Sources added that while the location of the venue is not disclosed, Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, has already stated that the wedding will have a huge economic impact on the city. The couple's wedding venue will undoubtedly reflect the extravagance of the wedding, marrying old-world charm with modern luxury.
As hundreds of VIPs flock to Venice, the city authorities are working hand-in-glove with Jeff Bezos's crew to make sure that disruption to daily life during the busy tourist season is minimised. As much as the wedding is bound to generate hefty revenue, a section of residents is worried about how it might disrupt daily existence. Nevertheless, the wedding will solidify Venice as a leading world destination for top-tier celebrity gatherings. In the run-up to the D-Day, the globe will keep a keen eye out to see how Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez reshape the norm for billionaire weddings.