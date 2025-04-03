I am proud of me: Sarah Jane Dias reflects on her journey from rejection to being on the jury of LFW

Sarah Jane Dias's recent appearance at the 25th anniversary of Lakmé Fashion Week was a poignant moment of triumph, marking a full circle in her career. The model, actor and host shared an emotional reflection on her journey, from initial rejection to being celebrated as an iconic face of Lakmé this year.

Sarah's journey started during the early 2000s when she went to audition as a model at Lakmé Fashion Week and got rejected. Her determination and spirit, however, kept her going. In 2015, she was back at the elite event not as a hopeful model but as a member of the jury. This amazing transformation led her to open this year's grand finale show dressed in a piece designed by famous fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Here's what Sarah Jane Dias shared on Instagram

"Unstoppable. ✨❤️ In early 2000s | auditioned as model for Lakme Fashion Week but was rejected. In 2015, returned except I didn't have to audition since I was judging for Lakme Fashion Week. Last Sunday the 30th of March 2025 I was opening the Lakme Fashion Week 25yr Anniversary Grand Finale show in none other than @taruntahiliani," she wrote in an emotional social media post.