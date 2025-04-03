Priyanka Chopra reveals her ultimate skincare secret

Adding a heartwarming touch to her update, Priyanka also shared a sweet photo from her reunion with her daughter, Malti Marie. After her travels, the actress returned home to a warm welcome from her little one.

The heartfelt picture captures the mother-daughter duo sharing a tender moment, with Priyanka lovingly embracing Malti. The Sky Is Pink actress looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit, while Malti stole hearts in a cute floral dress. Priyanka captioned the photo simply, “Home.”