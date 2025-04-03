Priyanka Chopra reveals her ultimate skincare secret

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to unveil the skincare secret behind her radiant, dewy glow. In her Instagram stories, the actress shared a simple yet effective beauty ritual that keeps her skin fresh and luminous.
Priyanka posted a photo showcasing her post-skincare glow, highlighting the results of her favorite sheet mask routine. In the image, she’s seen relaxing with a face sheet mask, followed by another photo where she flaunts her natural, radiant skin. The Baywatch star playfully winks in the snapshot, exuding charm and confidence.
Adding a heartwarming touch to her update, Priyanka also shared a sweet photo from her reunion with her daughter, Malti Marie. After her travels, the actress returned home to a warm welcome from her little one.
The heartfelt picture captures the mother-daughter duo sharing a tender moment, with Priyanka lovingly embracing Malti. The Sky Is Pink actress looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit, while Malti stole hearts in a cute floral dress. Priyanka captioned the photo simply, “Home.”
Recently, Priyanka explored Jaipur, Rajasthan, for a project with BVLGARI. She shared glimpses from her scenic journey, including a stunning photo of the iconic Hawa Mahal with the caption, “So beautiful.” She also posted an image of Maharani Gayatri Devi’s portrait, reminiscing about the time she met the legendary royal almost 25 years ago, saying, “Still so obsessed with her.”
On the work front, the 42-year-old actress has an exciting lineup of projects. She will star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film. Priyanka will also feature in Heads of State, sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, she’s set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the adventurous film The Bluff.