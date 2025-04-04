When Manoj Kumar donated his entire National Award money for Shaheed to Bhagat Singh’s family

The great actor and director, Manoj Kumar, who passed away recently at the age of 87, was not just a memorable figure Indian cinema but also a man of immense largesse. Nearly a decade ago, he told a news publication that he gave away the entire amount received for his 1965 National Award-winning script for Shaheed to the family of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Manoj Kumar on donating the money

"I donated the entire amount I got for my national award for Shaheed to Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s family," he stated in a 2016 interview. "Awards do give any creative person a sense of satisfaction. I am happy that the government has at last rewarded my work."

Kumar, or 'Bharat Kumar' as he was fondly called, was famous for patriotic cinema, and his depiction of Bhagat Singh in Shaheed struck a chord with the audience. This gesture of philanthropy is indicative of his dedication to upholding the ideals of national heroes.

His death, from cardiogenic shock due to a major heart attack, has been greeted with general grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, noting Kumar's 'patriotic zeal' and his capacity to 'ignite a spirit of national pride.' Kumar's legacy goes beyond his work in the movies, including acts of charity and a deep sense of national responsibility.

PM Modi mourns the death of Manoj Kumar

Condoling Manoj Kumar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media post, said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor and filmmaker.