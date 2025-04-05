Amitabh Bachchan to narrate evocative stories from Ram Katha in livestream on Ram Navami

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is set to narrate evocative stories of the Ram Katha on streaming medium on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The stories will be narrated over a live stream of an event from Ayodhya on April 6 from 8 am to 1 pm. The event will combine community celebrations with technology with the livestream bringing cultural moments closer to millions, and ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Big B on narrating Ram Katha

Talking about the event, Padma Vibhushan Amitabh Bachchan said, “To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival, it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through JioHotstar, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality.”

The veteran actor will also host an interactive session with kids, showcasing select stories and couplets of the kands in an engaging and relatable manner. From a special pooja performed at Ayodhya, sacred rituals across temples, to soul-stirring live aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, to devotional bhajans and mesmerising cultural performances by revered artists including Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi, the livestream will evoke a collective sense of devotion and togetherness. The event will be live streamed on JioHotstar.