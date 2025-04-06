Celebs

When Anupam Kher stood his ground against Robert De Niro on the sets of ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher once challenged director David O. Russell after Robert De Niro questioned his presence in a key scene
Veteran actor Anupam Kher may have played a small role in Silver Linings Playbook, but his presence on set made a lasting impact—especially when Robert De Niro questioned why he was in a scene with him.

In an interview/podcast, Anupam’s son Sikandar Kher shared a striking behind-the-scenes moment that reveals his father’s unwavering self-respect. During rehearsals, Robert—who played the father of Bradley Cooper’s character—reportedly felt that Anupam’s character, psychiatrist Dr Cliff Patel, didn’t belong in the scene.

Anupam Kher didn’t let Hollywood intimidate him

Anupam Kher with his son Sikandar Kher

Rather than step aside quietly, Anupam confronted the situation head-on. “He went and gave the director a piece of his mind in front of the entire cast—Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Chris Tucker, and De Niro himself,” Sikandar said. Director David O. Russell turned to De Niro for a final call, who eventually nodded in agreement. “He could’ve lost that part. He was a nobody there—just an actor from India,” Sikandar added. “But he stood his ground and kept his dignity intact.”

The film later became a critical darling, earning eight Academy Award nominations, with Jennifer taking home Best Actress. Anupam, last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, is now set to direct his next project, Tanvi The Great. Clearly, whether in front of or behind the camera, he’s not one to back down.

