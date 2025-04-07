5 times birthday boy Allu Arjun made the world dance—on screen and beyond

As Allu Arjun celebrates his 43rd birthday, fans worldwide are not only celebrating a movie star—they're celebrating a cultural icon. Popularly referred to as the ‘Stylish Star’ and now the ‘Icon Star,’ Allu Arjun's impact extends far beyond his acting abilities. With a unique combination of elegance, dynamism, and swagger, he has revolutionised the way dance is viewed in Indian cinema. Here are five moments that will never be forgotten when Allu Arjun made the world dance.