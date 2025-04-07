All you need to know about Kevin Hart’s India debut: Venue, tickets and more

American comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart is finally making his way to India for the very first time, with a one-night-only performance in Delhi on April 30 as part of his latest global tour, Acting My Age. The announcement, made via a light-hearted Instagram Reel by Indian comedians Tanmay Bhatt and Zakir Khan, has already stirred excitement among comedy fans across the country.
The much-anticipated show will take place at Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi, with the event slated to begin at 7:30 PM and run for 2 hours and 30 minutes. This marks the comedian’s India debut, adding another international name to the growing list of global performers gracing Indian stages.
Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹20,000, depending on the seating tier. Tickets are available online for show information and bookings.
This will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival, attendees must secure their phones, smartwatches, and any digital accessories in Yondr pouches, which remain locked during the performance. These can only be opened in designated Phone Use Areas. Anyone caught using a device inside the performance space will be escorted out.
Leave the gadgets at home — cameras, tablets, tripods, recording devices, and even smart eyewear like Google Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles are strictly prohibited. Also banned are drugs, coolers, and large bags.
Kevin Hart was last seen in the Apple TV+ docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet, and his India show promises to bring his signature mix of high-energy humour and personal storytelling to a brand-new audience.