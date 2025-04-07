Celebs

All you need to know about Kevin Hart’s India debut: Venue, tickets and more

The American comedian will perform in India for the first time on April 30
Kevin Hart is bringing the laughs to Delhi with his world tour ‘Acting My Age’Instagram
American comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart is finally making his way to India for the very first time, with a one-night-only performance in Delhi on April 30 as part of his latest global tour, Acting My Age. The announcement, made via a light-hearted Instagram Reel by Indian comedians Tanmay Bhatt and Zakir Khan, has already stirred excitement among comedy fans across the country.

Where and when

The much-anticipated show will take place at Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi, with the event slated to begin at 7:30 PM and run for 2 hours and 30 minutes. This marks the comedian’s India debut, adding another international name to the growing list of global performers gracing Indian stages.

Ticket details

Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹20,000, depending on the seating tier. Tickets are available online for show information and bookings.

Strict no-phone policy

This will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival, attendees must secure their phones, smartwatches, and any digital accessories in Yondr pouches, which remain locked during the performance. These can only be opened in designated Phone Use Areas. Anyone caught using a device inside the performance space will be escorted out.

Prohibited items

Leave the gadgets at home — cameras, tablets, tripods, recording devices, and even smart eyewear like Google Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles are strictly prohibited. Also banned are drugs, coolers, and large bags.

Kevin Hart was last seen in the Apple TV+ docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet, and his India show promises to bring his signature mix of high-energy humour and personal storytelling to a brand-new audience.

