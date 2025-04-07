All you need to know about Kevin Hart’s India debut: Venue, tickets and more

Ticket details

Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹20,000, depending on the seating tier. Tickets are available online for show information and bookings.

Strict no-phone policy

This will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival, attendees must secure their phones, smartwatches, and any digital accessories in Yondr pouches, which remain locked during the performance. These can only be opened in designated Phone Use Areas. Anyone caught using a device inside the performance space will be escorted out.

Prohibited items

Leave the gadgets at home — cameras, tablets, tripods, recording devices, and even smart eyewear like Google Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles are strictly prohibited. Also banned are drugs, coolers, and large bags.

Kevin Hart was last seen in the Apple TV+ docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet, and his India show promises to bring his signature mix of high-energy humour and personal storytelling to a brand-new audience.