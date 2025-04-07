Ameesha Patel defends Fawad Khan, stresses art should not be bound by nationality

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has voiced her support for Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, underscoring that India's rich cultural heritage does not discriminate against art based on nationality.

In light of the ongoing debate, Ameesha expressed that India has always celebrated talent from all corners of the world and that art transcends borders. Responding to questions about Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood amid opposition, Ameesha said, "I've always admired Fawad Khan. We welcome every actor and musician. This is the culture of India. Art is art; I don't differentiate. International artists are welcome—whether they’re painters, musicians, actors, or directors."

Fawad Khan’s much-anticipated return to Indian cinema in the upcoming romantic comedy Abir Gulaal has sparked considerable political and industry controversy, reigniting tensions over the involvement of Pakistani artistes in Bollywood.

Veteran filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit, had previously expressed strong opposition to Fawad’s casting. Pandit remarked, "The entire nation will react," to Fawad's return, criticising the Indian film industry for continuing to collaborate with Pakistani artistes despite an unofficial ban.

Ashoke further stated, “This is a matter of insensitivity toward national interests. Some individuals seem to believe they are above such issues, as if these matters don’t affect them. Many argue that art transcends national boundaries, but I challenge that notion. Out of all the attacks on our country, where have we seen any Pakistani artist or public figure condemn these acts? Not one has publicly denounced the violence against our soldiers, innocent civilians, or our nation.”

He added, “If you believe you're above national sentiment, there must be consequences. I’m confident that the entire nation will react to this film, and there will be protests, with people taking to the streets to express their disapproval.”

The controversy intensified following the release of the film’s teaser on April 1, which prompted Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to raise objections to the film’s release in Maharashtra.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025.