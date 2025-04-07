Hansika Motwani approaches Bombay High Court to revoke domestic violence FIR filed by sister-in-law

Actress Hasnika Motwani, known for her work across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films has found herself entangled in a family legal dispute that has made headlines across the entertainment world. The controversy centers around an FIR filed by her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James who has accused Hansika and her mother Jyoti Motwani and brother Prashant Motwani of domestic violence and cruelty.

Details of the complaint on Hasnika Motwani

Muskan who married Prashant in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in 2021, lodged the FIR under sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives of the husband), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the complaint, Muskan has alleged that she was subjected to continuous harassment and mental cruelty by her husband, mother-in-law and Hansika Motwani.

Muskan has alleged that her in-laws were controlling, demeaning and emotionally abusive towards her. The FIR she filed reportedly outlines several instances of mistreatment, suggesting a deteriorating domestic relationship that escalated over time. These accusations have brought the Motwani family under legal and public scrutiny.

In response, Hansika and her mother have moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR, calling it ‘baseless’, ‘frivolous ’ and ‘motivated’. Their pleas claim the real reason behind the complaint is a financial dispute, Hansika says she lent ₹27 lakh to Muskan and Prashant for their wedding expenses and the FIR was filed in retaliation when she asked for repayment. Their legal team argues that the case lacks specific evidence and is a misues of legal provisions, labeling it a ‘counterblast ’ aimed at pressuring the family.

The Bombay High Court has taken cognizance of the petition and scheduled a hearing for July 3, 2025. Until then, the court has not issues any interim relief or stay on proceedings, but the matter is likely to draw more attention as the date approaches.