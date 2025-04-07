Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap announces her breast cancer diagnosis for the second time

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and author Tahira Kashyap, who fought breast cancer in 2018, has now shared the news of a relapse.

Today, on the occasion of World Heath Day, the celebrated author took to her Instagram handle and shared her diagnosis, while emphasising the crucial role of regular mammograms for cancer survivors.

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with cancer for the second time

Tahira shared a post that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.”