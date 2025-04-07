Taapsee Pannu drops cryptic hint, sparks buzz around new project

Taapsee Pannu, known for her fearless film choices and powerful performances, has once again piqued curiosity with a cryptic post on social media. The actress, who has steadily built a reputation for headlining content-rich and female-driven stories, recently took to her Instagram stories to share a mysterious message that read, "Off We Go". Though short and ambiguous, the post was enough to send her fans and followers into a frenzy, speculating about what she could be hinting at next.

Is Taapsee Pannu headed to a shooting location for her new project?

Whether it’s her impactful roles in Pink, Thappad, or Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee has never shied away from taking the unconventional route. Her ability to blend commercial appeal with meaningful storytelling has earned her both critical acclaim and box office success. She made history by becoming the first Indian actress to lead her own OTT franchise with Haseen Dilruba, which further cemented her status as a force to reckon with in the digital entertainment space.