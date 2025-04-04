Shreya Gupto debuts in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Sikandar, plans Tamil cinema return

“I had to hustle. As an outsider, opportunities don’t come knocking at your door. I spammed director AR Murugadoss first and approached the co-director and casting director. My persistence paid off. And they decided to give me a shot.”

How was the experience of sharing screen space with Salman Khan? “I was starstruck. On my first day of shooting, I had a lot of dialogues to deliver with Salman sir right next to me. I was nervous, but seeing how calm and cooperative he was, it took away the intimidation. Instead, it motivated me to perform my best. Just being a fly on the wall and merely observing his work was inspiring. Moreover, being a part of such a grand production was an unforgettable experience.”

Ask if Shreya’s mother, who once worked with Salman Khan in Kyun Ki (where she played a nurse), offered her any tips, and pat comes the reply. “No, I mean, it was ages ago. My mother was grateful for the role. She has always believed in me, and her advice was just to do a good job. But she did ask me to get a picture with him.”

Shreya is now excited about her upcoming collaboration with acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra. “It’s a political drama set in the 1970s. I play a progressive widow, and it’s an interesting role. Working with Sudhir Mishra sir is an entirely different experience compared to a big-budget film like Sikandar. While mass films have their own style of direction, Sudhir sir’s approach is grounded in reality. Even when we’re not doing anything action-packed, every movement feels important, and he gives such detailed direction.”

With post-production underway for her current project, Shreya says she is looking for roles that challenge her. “I’ve been in the industry for eight years, and I want to play parts where I’m pushed to my limits. I want to be exhausted after a shoot, knowing I’ve given it my all. It’s about finding a director who believes in you and is willing to challenge you.”

When asked if humour is her forte, considering the content she shares on Instagram, Shreya says, “I’m aware that the content I post might shape how people view me, but the reality is, I have bills to pay. I’m the sole earning member of my family, and I have responsibilities. Social media helps with that, but my heart is in acting and that’s where I want to push myself. I’d love to return to the Tamil film industry. I began my journey as a child artiste (Vaaranam Aayiram) there, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I’d love to explore more roles in Tamil cinema moving forward,” says the actress who was also seen in Darbar, Chanakya, JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai, and Pallikoodam.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112