Kristen Stewart turns 35: 5 ways she challenged Hollywood’s rules

Kristen Stewart has consistently defied Hollywood norms, carving out a unique path that blends bold career choices with personal authenticity. As she celebrates her 35th birthday, we spotlight five pivotal moments where she broke the mold and redefined what it means to be a modern movie star.
Having attained international recognition with the Twilight series, Kristen Stewart shifted to independent movies, looking for roles that were rich in depth and complexity. In Clouds of Sils Maria (2014), she played Valentine, the introspective aide of a celebrated actress, a role that earned her accolades and the César Award for Best Supporting Actress—the first American woman to win this award.
Kristen Stewart's androgynous fashion sense has turned her into a style icon, defying conventional red carpet standards. Her partnership with Chanel has had her wear outfits that combine timeless sophistication with a contemporary, edgy flair. Significantly, during the 75th Cannes Film Festival, she wore a bespoke Chanel crop top with coordinating tweed trousers, showcasing her characteristic style.
Kristen Stewart made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Come Swim. The film provides a dreamlike representation of a man's inner journey, representative of her artistic vision and dedication to depicting deep human experiences. Come Swim had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and its international premiere at Cannes.
Open about her queer identity, Kristen Stewart has emerged as a leading voice for LGBTQIA++ representation in Hollywood. She has spoken out using her platform about the struggles of queer actors and why authentic representation matters in media. Her openness has paved the way for wider discussions regarding diversity and inclusion in the film industry.
It's no secret that Hollywood has often air-brushed Diana's life for its own benefit, focusing on the glamorous elements only. In Spencer (2021) however, Kristen Stewart portrayed Princess Diana with a nuance which helped explore the inner turmoil of the iconic woman. Director Pablo Larraín admired her as a "force of nature" who captured the richness of Diana's character.
Kristen Stewart's career is a testament to her bold exploration of roles and projects that disrupt traditional narratives, cementing her position as a pioneer in modern cinema.