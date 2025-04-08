Pawan Kalyan’s son injured in Singapore school fire, undergoing treatment

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire that broke out at his school in Singapore. According to the Jana Sena Party, which Pawan Kalyan leads, the seven-year-old sustained burns to his hands and legs and also experienced complications from smoke inhalation. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Pawan Kalyan, who was visiting Alluri Seetharamaraju district at the time, was informed of the incident and plans to cut his visit short to fly to Singapore. Although party leaders urged him to leave immediately, Pawan Kalyan chose to first visit Kuridi village near Araku, as he had promised the tribals there that he would address their concerns. He also stated that since arrangements for the inauguration of development programs had already been made, he would complete those commitments before traveling to Singapore.

After concluding his tour of the tribal region, Pawan Kalyan is expected to head to Visakhapatnam and then depart for Singapore.

Mark Shankar, born to Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, in 2017, is the youngest of the actor-politician’s four children. Pawan Kalyan also has a son, Akira, and a daughter, Aadhva, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.