Late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan’s last film Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, gets a release date

The ensemble cast also includes Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar. Produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the Bravo Entertainment banner and presented by Zee Studios, Kapkapiii features a screenplay written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Producer Jayesh Patel shared, "Sangeeth ji had already given us the final cut of the film, so what you’ll see is entirely his vision. His spirit is with us throughout. After his untimely passing, finishing this film became more than just a task — it became a promise to complete what he had started. Kapkapiii is not your usual horror-comedy; it's wild, unfiltered, and filled with characters that feel oddly familiar. It plays with fear like a prankster with a flashlight in the dark — unpredictable, mischievous, and always a little offbeat."

Shreyas Talpade spoke about the film, saying, "As the name suggests, Kapkapiii is about those goosebumps you get just before fear takes over. It’s one of the best horror comedies I've seen, and Sangeeth Sivan ji's passion is evident in every frame. I miss him dearly. He was a father figure to me, with an incredible sense of filmmaking."

Tusshar Kapoor also reflected on his experience, noting, "The film’s setting feels very real, and the characters are incredibly relatable. The horror element centers around a Ouija board, something not often explored in Hindi cinema. Sangeeth ji allowed us the freedom to improvise within the script, which brought authenticity and depth to our performances. For me, it was a nostalgic reunion, especially after nearly 20 years since Kyaa Kool Hain Hum — it truly felt like a homecoming."