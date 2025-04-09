Randeep Hooda makes power-packed return to action in Jaat, 5 years after Hollywood breakthrough

After a five-year hiatus from the action genre, Randeep Hooda is charging back into high-octane territory with Jaat, his latest feature film releasing this week across India. Known for his commanding on-screen presence and unmatched versatility, Randeep takes on the role of Ranatunga—a brutal and enigmatic figure navigating the murky underbelly of rural power struggles.

This marks Randeep’s first major action role since his acclaimed international debut in Extraction (2020), where he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth. The Sam Hargrave-directed film, produced by the Russo Brothers, put Randeep on the global map as the first Indian actor to headline a full-fledged action role in a Hollywood blockbuster.