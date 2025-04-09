Randeep Hooda makes power-packed return to action in Jaat, 5 years after Hollywood breakthrough

After a five-year hiatus from the action genre, Randeep Hooda is charging back into high-octane territory with Jaat, his latest feature film releasing this week across India. Known for his commanding on-screen presence and unmatched versatility, Randeep takes on the role of Ranatunga—a brutal and enigmatic figure navigating the murky underbelly of rural power struggles.
This marks Randeep’s first major action role since his acclaimed international debut in Extraction (2020), where he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth. The Sam Hargrave-directed film, produced by the Russo Brothers, put Randeep on the global map as the first Indian actor to headline a full-fledged action role in a Hollywood blockbuster.
Speaking about his return to the action zone, Randeep says, “I’ve always loved action—it’s raw, visceral, and electrifying. After playing intense roles in biopics and police dramas, slipping into the skin of someone as ruthless as Ranatunga was absolutely kicking. It challenged me physically and emotionally, and reminded me why I fell in love with this genre in the first place.” Jaat is a gritty action-thriller set in the heartland of India, exploring themes of revenge, honour, and survival. The film revolves around the power dynamics of rural India, where loyalty is fragile and violence is currency. Randeep’s character is both feared and revered—cunning in strategy, brutal in action, and charismatic enough to steal every scene.
With this return, Randeep Hooda reclaims his space as Bollywood’s go-to action man—this time with a desi edge and a dash of international flair. For fans who’ve missed seeing him in full combat mode, Jaat promises the kind of cinematic adrenaline rush that only Randeep can deliver.