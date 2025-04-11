Greys Anatomy star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane told a magazine.

The 52-year-old actor is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple share two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane says he remains committed to his work: “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time.” Production for Season 3 of Euphoria is scheduled to begin on April 14.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare and incurable disorder that causes progressive paralysis. Early symptoms often include muscle weakness or twitching, followed by difficulty speaking, walking, eating, and eventually, breathing. The disease affects the brain and spinal cord, gradually impacting a person’s ability to control voluntary movement.

Other public figures who have been diagnosed with ALS include Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell, and the late Stephen Hawking.

Eric Dane first rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s with recurring TV roles, including Jason Dean in Charmed. He became a household name as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, and has also appeared in films like Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day, and Burlesque. He later starred as Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship before taking on his current role in Euphoria.