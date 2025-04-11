Katy Perry to perform at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix; find more details

Pop sensation Katy Perry is set to headline the 2025 Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The concert will take place on Sunday, December 7, at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Known for its world-class line-ups, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will wrap up in style with Katy’s high-energy performance.
This show will also mark the grand finale of her global tour, The Lifetimes Tour, which supports her seventh studio album, 143. Fans can expect a mix of her latest hits along with popular tracks like Firework, Roar and Dark Horse.
Etihad Park, formerly known as du Arena, is one of the Middle East’s top entertainment venues and has previously hosted global icons like Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd. Katy Perry, who last performed in the UAE in 2015, returns to the region nearly a decade later with a larger-than-life production and an unforgettable stage presence.
The Yasalam After-Race Concerts are exclusive to Formula 1 ticket holders. This means fans not only get to witness the final race of the F1 season but also enjoy a night of live music with one of pop’s biggest stars. Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which include access to the concerts, are available on the official website.
With its mix of sport and entertainment, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend promises yet another memorable experience — and Katy Perry is all set to make it a night to remember.