Katy Perry to perform at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix; find more details

Pop sensation Katy Perry is set to headline the 2025 Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The concert will take place on Sunday, December 7, at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Known for its world-class line-ups, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will wrap up in style with Katy’s high-energy performance.

Katy Perry set to perform in Yas Island soon!

This show will also mark the grand finale of her global tour, The Lifetimes Tour, which supports her seventh studio album, 143. Fans can expect a mix of her latest hits along with popular tracks like Firework, Roar and Dark Horse.