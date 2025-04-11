Supernatural Kannada thriller Ayyana Mane starring Kushee Ravi to premiere on April 25

Set in the misty hills of 1990s Chikmagalur, Ayyana Mane follows the unsettling journey of Jaji (Kushee Ravi), a newlywed bride who moves into her husband’s ancestral home—only to uncover a disturbing history of unexplained deaths. Three daughters-in-law from the same family have mysteriously died, all tied to the ominous presence of the family’s deity, Kondayya. As Jaji settles into her new life, eerie coincidences and whispered curses begin to blur the line between superstition and reality.

The story quickly unravels into a gripping mystery as Jaji, with the help of a loyal family maid and a determined police officer, begins to dig deeper into the past. With every answer come darker questions—Is the house truly cursed? Or is someone hiding a more sinister truth?

Director Ramesh Indira described the series as more than just a suspense thriller. “With Ayyana Mane, I wanted to create a world where fear, faith, and secrets intertwine. The 90s setting adds a nostalgic tension, and the house itself becomes a character full of haunting presence.”

Kushee Ravi, who plays the lead, called the role one of her most intense experiences: “Jaji starts out as a gentle and respectful wife, but as the mystery deepens, her quiet strength becomes her survival tool. Every corner of that house holds something terrifying, and portraying that fear felt very real at times.”

The series also stars Akshya Nayak and Manasi Sudheer, with a compelling supporting cast and an atmospheric setting that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With its powerful storytelling, haunting visuals, and deep cultural roots, Ayyana Mane delivers a thrilling experience that explores not just the supernatural—but the darkness that often hides within the familiar.