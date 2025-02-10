Kiara Advani juggles English and Kannada for her bilingual role in ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani is currently balancing dual language shoots for her upcoming film Toxic, marking her first bilingual project. The actress is simultaneously filming in English and Kannada for the high-octane action drama, which stars Yash and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

A production source shared, “Kiara is working in both languages at the same time, a challenging process that she’s tackling with great dedication. She’s been seamlessly switching between English and Kannada, delivering her best performance in both.”

Toxic, an intense gangster drama, is set to bring a fresh twist to the action genre. The film will be shot in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, to reach a global audience while staying grounded in its regional roots.

Last month, Kiara and Yash began shooting the film's Bangalore schedule, which will feature key moments in the narrative. After completing a pivotal Goa schedule, the pair is now diving into the film’s most crucial scenes. A special song sequence between Kiara and Yash was also filmed in Goa, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya.