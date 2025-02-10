Dhanush’s NEEK trailer out: A breezy romance about love, heartbreak, and new beginnings

The team behind Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam (NEEK), directed by Dhanush, released the film's trailer on Monday, revealing that it will be a lighthearted romantic entertainer. The story follows Prabhu, a chef, who falls in love with a girl (played by Anikha Surendran). However, she is set to marry another man. Meanwhile, Prabhu receives a proposal from a different girl (played by Priya Prakash Varrier). The film explores what unfolds in his life as he navigates these emotions.

Dhanush, who shared the teaser link on his X timeline with the caption “NEEK trailer,” mentions that it’s a simple and relatable story.