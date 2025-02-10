Dhanush’s NEEK trailer out: A breezy romance about love, heartbreak, and new beginnings
The team behind Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam (NEEK), directed by Dhanush, released the film's trailer on Monday, revealing that it will be a lighthearted romantic entertainer. The story follows Prabhu, a chef, who falls in love with a girl (played by Anikha Surendran). However, she is set to marry another man. Meanwhile, Prabhu receives a proposal from a different girl (played by Priya Prakash Varrier). The film explores what unfolds in his life as he navigates these emotions.
Dhanush, who shared the teaser link on his X timeline with the caption “NEEK trailer,” mentions that it’s a simple and relatable story.
The much-anticipated film, initially scheduled for a February 7 release, will now hit theaters on February 21. It also stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, among others.
Directed by Dhanush and produced by his parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under their Wunderbar Films banner, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Leon Britto, and editing by GK Prasanna.
Priya Prakash Varrier makes her Tamil debut in this film, while Dhanush appears in a special guest song. Priyanka Arul Mohan also makes a cameo in a song titled Golden Sparrow, which has already become a hit, with the lyrical video crossing 133 million views on YouTube.