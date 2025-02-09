Actor Samreen Kaur on navigating Bollywood’s way through the digital revolution!

Up until a while ago, being an actor in India meant choosing between TV and films. However, the digital revolution in the country brought about many new avenues and with them, also new challenges. Digital platforms, streaming services, and music videos are shaping acting careers today in ways that weren’t imaginable before. Samreen Kaur is also among those artistes who are navigating this shift. Samreen was last featured in the song Harjayi Ve with Akshay Oberoi, sung by Harsh Kargeti and Afsana Khan.

Starting as a model and a pageant finalist, Samreen didn’t make the traditional entry in Bollywood with a film. Instead, she gained an audience first through music videos, which includes her song Ishq.

“The definition of an actor is changing,” she says. “It’s not just about a film debut anymore; it’s about how you connect with audiences across different mediums,” adds the actor, who went on to make her way into films with Ranveer Singh starrer, 83.