Harrison Ford discusses bringing emotional nuance to his role in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor, isn't just playing the President in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World – he's bringing some serious acting chops and emotional depth to the role. He wasn't interested in a simple political role; Ford wanted a character with real substance.

Ford revealed that he sought "emotional reality" for his presidential portrayal of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role he took up after the passing of legendary actor William Hurt in 2022. He wanted to explore the human side of the presidency, finding an "emotional issue" that his character could grapple with within the context of the larger MCU story.

"It has a lot of the political thriller aspect to it and then some fabulous additions, which spice it up and bring it into the Marvel context. But there’s also a strong emotional character story,” he said as per a media source. Ford wanted to portray a president with relatable human experiences.

Further discussing the material of the character he said, "Marvel characters themselves certainly have wonderfully interesting aspects of their personalities, but what I was looking for in the role of the President was an emotional reality and an emotional issue that he could work through in the context of the overall story. And supply some human behavior and context for all of the fantastic things that are going on around him,” as reported by the source.

With Anthony Mackie leading the charge as Captain America, and a fantastic supporting cast including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson, Brave New World is poised to be a major moment in the MCU. Expect high-octane action, compelling characters, and a dive into the Red Hulk leading the free world.

Circle February 14 on your calendars! Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theatres, launching Phase Six of the MCU.