'Captain America: Brave New World' star Danny Ramirez raves about co-star Anthony Mackie's hilarious storytelling

Hollywood actor Danny Ramirez, known for his role as Joaquin Torres/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has heaped praise on his Captain America: Brave New World co-star, Anthony Mackie, ahead of the film's release next week.

Danny lauded Anthony Mackie for his exceptional sense of humour and remarkable storytelling abilities. "Anthony’s bringing a lot of sense of humor, and he’s bringing himself," Danny shared, as per a popular media source.

He further emphasised Anthony Mackie's leadership qualities: "He is one of the funniest and best storytellers that I think I’ve ever met and by doing that he also allows everyone to be their most authentic selves. From the leadership standpoint, he carries that burden throughout, and so he’s giving us all permission in the space to just try stuff by just seeing him do what he does. That definitely parallels with his leadership in the film as well," he added, as per the source.

Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, follows Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as he navigates the complexities of his new role as Captain America after the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

Principal photography for the film commenced on March 21, 2023, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau aimed to ground the action in a realistic and tactile manner, providing Anthony with unique opportunities to showcase his abilities beyond previous appearances.