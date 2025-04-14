Celebs

First look of Fahadh Faasil–Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira unveiled

Director Althaf Salim returns with a quirky romantic comedy; first poster drops on Vishu, teasing a not-so-perfect love story
First look of Fahadh Faasil–Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira unveiled
A poster of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

The first-look poster of the much-anticipated Malayalam romantic comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, was unveiled on Monday to mark the festive occasion of Vishu.

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan's next is Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Taking to social media, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the female lead, shared the poster with a teasing caption:“Their love story was perfect... until the wedding.”

She added, “Ashiq Usman Productions is proud to reveal the official first look of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, helmed by Althaf Salim and starring Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai.”

Directed by Althaf Salim, the film has generated considerable buzz as it marks the filmmaker’s second outing after his acclaimed debut, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which starred Nivin Pauly and was well-received by both critics and audiences.

In a previous interview, Althaf revealed that about 70% of the film has been shot in Ernakulam, Kerala, with the remaining 30% filmed in Chennai. The film, a light-hearted romantic entertainer, went on floors in April 2024, and production progressed swiftly amid speculations of a Vishu 2025 release.

Though the release date is yet to be officially announced, the unveiling of the first look poster on Vishu has only heightened excitement among fans.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira boasts a strong technical crew, which includes Jinto George (cinematography), Justin Varghese (music), Sundar Nayak (editing), Ouseph John (art direction) and Mashar Hamsa (costume design).  The film is produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions.

First look of Fahadh Faasil–Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira unveiled
Fahadh Faasil reveals being diagnosed with ADHD at 41
Fahadh Faasil
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira
Althaf Salim
Kalyani Priyadarshan

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com