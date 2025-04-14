First look of Fahadh Faasil–Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira unveiled

Taking to social media, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the female lead, shared the poster with a teasing caption:“Their love story was perfect... until the wedding.”

She added, “Ashiq Usman Productions is proud to reveal the official first look of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, helmed by Althaf Salim and starring Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai.”

Directed by Althaf Salim, the film has generated considerable buzz as it marks the filmmaker’s second outing after his acclaimed debut, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which starred Nivin Pauly and was well-received by both critics and audiences.

In a previous interview, Althaf revealed that about 70% of the film has been shot in Ernakulam, Kerala, with the remaining 30% filmed in Chennai. The film, a light-hearted romantic entertainer, went on floors in April 2024, and production progressed swiftly amid speculations of a Vishu 2025 release.

Though the release date is yet to be officially announced, the unveiling of the first look poster on Vishu has only heightened excitement among fans.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira boasts a strong technical crew, which includes Jinto George (cinematography), Justin Varghese (music), Sundar Nayak (editing), Ouseph John (art direction) and Mashar Hamsa (costume design). The film is produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions.