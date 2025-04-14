From Rohtak with Love: Randeep Hooda’s emotional tribute to his roots on International Jaat Day

The actor himself reflected on the experience, saying, “I went to the heart of Jaat land—my ancestral town, Rohtak—alongside my brother, director, and the visionary behind Jaat. We were welcomed with open arms, and I had the most amazing home-cooked Haryanvi food and choorma at my Kaka’s house. And what better way to celebrate than seeing packed theatres, hearing the seetis and taalis echoing through the halls? It’s been surreal.”

As Jaat continues its victorious march across the country, Randeep Hooda remains grounded in authenticity, effortlessly blending stardom with sincerity. The film has not only turned into one of the biggest box office hits of his career but has also positioned Hooda as one of the few actors brave enough to fully embrace the complexities of an anti-hero—and make the audience fall in love with him for it.

With Jaat, Randeep doesn’t just entertain—he elevates. And in doing so, he proves once again why he’s one of Indian cinema’s most compelling forces.