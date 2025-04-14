From Rohtak with Love: Randeep Hooda’s emotional tribute to his roots on International Jaat Day

On the vibrant occasion of International Jaat Day, actor Randeep Hooda gave fans a surprise they won’t soon forget. In a moment that felt straight out of a film, Randeep turned up unannounced at a local theatre screening his latest blockbuster Jaat, where he plays the magnetic and much-adored anti-hero, Ranatunga.
As soon as word spread, the theatre transformed into a frenzy of whistles, cheers, and smartphone flashes. Fans swarmed the star, eager for a glimpse, a photo, or just to shout their love. True to form, Randeep greeted everyone with humility and heartfelt thanks, visibly moved by the tidal wave of affection his performance had stirred.
But this wasn’t just any appearance—it was a homecoming. Marking the festival of Baisakhi in the most soulful way possible, Randeep journeyed back to his roots in Rohtak, Haryana. There, in the land that raised him, he celebrated not just the success of his film, but the culture and community that shaped his identity.
“This visit was deeply personal,” shared a source close to the actor. “Randeep has always worn his roots with pride. The overwhelming success of Jaat brought him full circle—to his family, his hometown, and his people. It was emotional. It was powerful. And it meant everything to him.”
The actor himself reflected on the experience, saying, “I went to the heart of Jaat land—my ancestral town, Rohtak—alongside my brother, director, and the visionary behind Jaat. We were welcomed with open arms, and I had the most amazing home-cooked Haryanvi food and choorma at my Kaka’s house. And what better way to celebrate than seeing packed theatres, hearing the seetis and taalis echoing through the halls? It’s been surreal.”
As Jaat continues its victorious march across the country, Randeep Hooda remains grounded in authenticity, effortlessly blending stardom with sincerity. The film has not only turned into one of the biggest box office hits of his career but has also positioned Hooda as one of the few actors brave enough to fully embrace the complexities of an anti-hero—and make the audience fall in love with him for it.
With Jaat, Randeep doesn’t just entertain—he elevates. And in doing so, he proves once again why he’s one of Indian cinema’s most compelling forces.