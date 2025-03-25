What made Randeep Hooda say yes to playing Ranatunga in ‘Jaat’?

The moment the much-anticipated Jaat trailer dropped, it sent waves through the audience with its captivating visuals, heart-pounding action, and powerhouse performances. But amid all the excitement, one element stood out like a blazing comet—Randeep Hooda’s magnetic screen presence. As the formidable villain, his portrayal of the sinister yet suave Ranatunga has quickly become the talk of the town, proving once again why he’s one of the most coveted stars in Indian cinema today.

Randeep Hooda was initially unsure to play Ranatunga

Randeep, known for his versatile roles, shared a fascinating insight into his character journey. While he’s a proud Jaat in real life, he was initially offered the role of Ranatunga, the antagonist of the film, who’s been described by fans as “sinisterly good-looking.” Quite the departure from the characters he’s usually associated with, this was a bold new challenge for the actor.