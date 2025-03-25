What made Randeep Hooda say yes to playing Ranatunga in ‘Jaat’?

The moment the much-anticipated Jaat trailer dropped, it sent waves through the audience with its captivating visuals, heart-pounding action, and powerhouse performances. But amid all the excitement, one element stood out like a blazing comet—Randeep Hooda’s magnetic screen presence. As the formidable villain, his portrayal of the sinister yet suave Ranatunga has quickly become the talk of the town, proving once again why he’s one of the most coveted stars in Indian cinema today.
Randeep, known for his versatile roles, shared a fascinating insight into his character journey. While he’s a proud Jaat in real life, he was initially offered the role of Ranatunga, the antagonist of the film, who’s been described by fans as “sinisterly good-looking.” Quite the departure from the characters he’s usually associated with, this was a bold new challenge for the actor.
A source close to the production revealed that the makers had their hearts set on Randeep for the role of Ranatunga. At first, Randeep had his doubts—after all, the character wasn’t a Jaat like him. But as the narration unfolded, fueled by the director Gopichand Malineni’s infectious passion, Randeep found himself intrigued by the challenge. The icing on the cake? The opportunity to square off against the legendary Sunny Deol, an actor Randeep deeply admires, which ultimately swayed his decision.
With Jaat promising a rollercoaster of high-octane action, a gripping storyline, and stellar performances, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting to witness Randeep Hooda command the screen with his larger-than-life presence and undeniable star power.