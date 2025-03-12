Randeep Hooda unleashes his most menacing role yet as villain in Jaat opposite Sunny Deol

Randeep Hooda is ready to leave audiences speechless with his most menacing portrayal yet in the upcoming crime action thriller Jaat. The makers have just unveiled the first-look character poster, and it’s a grotesque masterpiece that promises to send chills down your spine. Brace yourself for an unforgettable transformation as Randeep steps into the shoes of Ranatunga, a sadistic gangster who will face off against the mighty Sunny Deol in what’s set to be a high-octane battle for the ages.

What does the actor have to say about his role?

Randeep, known for his ability to dive deep into complex roles, admits that Ranatunga is a whole new level of darkness.

Opening up about his chilling character, Randeep says, “I’ve portrayed characters with dark, layered personalities before, but Ranatunga is pure, unadulterated evil. He’s brutal, chaotic, and operates with a ferocity that even unsettled me during filming. Jaat delves into a world where crime isn’t just a way of life — it’s a relentless force. And at the eye of that storm is Ranatunga, a character so wild and terrifying that I couldn’t help but get lost in his world. Director Gopichand Malineni had a clear vision for this role, and I embraced it fully, pushing the limits of what I could portray.”

With Jaat, Randeep Hooda is poised to redefine villainy, delivering a performance so chilling, it’ll haunt you long after the credits roll. Prepare for a ride into the heart of darkness, where evil knows no bounds and no one is safe.