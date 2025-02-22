11 years of ‘Highway’: Randeep Hooda reflects on love, loss, and the journey that changed him

As Imtiaz Ali’s Highway marks its 11th anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda reflects on the profound journey the film took him on, a journey that still tugs at his heartstrings. Released in 2014, this cinematic gem, also starring Alia Bhatt, remains one of the most cherished works in the careers of both actors, celebrated for its gut-wrenching performances and storytelling that cuts straight to the soul.
In honor of the film's anniversary, Randeep took a moment to share his thoughts on what makes Highway resonate so deeply, even years later. He explained, “Highway is a classic because it’s more than just a journey — it’s a journey of love. A love that’s pure yet tragically doomed by the insurmountable walls of class divides in our society. It's a love that, in its innocence, feels untouchable, even forbidden. Veera’s untainted desire for it contrasts sharply with Mahabir’s hardened resistance, shaped by his painful awareness of the harsh truths of the world. In the end, he surrenders to it — at the ultimate cost. Highway was the film where I truly began to live the part. I’m forever grateful to Imtiaz for allowing me to experience that transformation. That experience bled into my real life, leaving me in a state of bitter introspection. Mahabir still lingers within me, even now.”
For Randeep, the film wasn’t just a role—it was an immersion into the very essence of his character, a mental and emotional state that spilled far beyond the screen. “It was a tough time for me,” he confessed, “a dark, introspective period that I lived out more off-camera than what was captured on screen. Over the years, I’ve learned to carry less of that weight in my personal life and let it stay where it belongs — within the character.”
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway was more than just a film; it was a breathtaking tapestry of raw emotion and stunning visuals, weaving through the spectacular landscapes of India. Randeep and Alia Bhatt’s performances gave the film a power that reverberated long after the credits rolled, cementing its place as a timeless masterpiece in Indian cinema.
As the film celebrates 11 unforgettable years, fans and cinephiles alike continue to honor Highway for its poignant narrative and the indelible mark it left on their hearts.