Randeep Hooda’s heartwarming Valentine’s Day post for wife Lin Laishram: ‘Love Locked Forever’

Randeep Hooda, taking a well-deserved break from his demanding Hollywood project The Matchbox, decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the most romantic way imaginable. Leaving behind the lights and cameras of Tinseltown, he whisked his wife, Lin Laishram, away for a heartfelt getaway. The two, known for their unshakable bond and shared wanderlust, flew to the vibrant city of Madrid, where they reveled in the city’s enchanting energy, creating unforgettable memories along the way.
Their time in Spain was filled with tender moments, from exploring the cobbled streets hand-in-hand to enjoying intimate dinners under the stars. Every laugh, every glance, every shared moment was a testament to their deep connection—a love that grows stronger with every passing day.
In the spirit of the occasion, Randeep shared a beautiful post on social media, paying tribute to his stunning wife: “Love locked forever, Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful wife.”
A truly unforgettable experience for the couple came when they visited Madrid’s iconic love lock bridge. There, amid a sea of locks inscribed with names of couples, Randeep and Lin added their own to the collection—symbolising their eternal commitment to one another. They sealed their love with a lock, threw the key into the water below, and embraced the tradition that marks the bond of many lovers before them. The moment was nothing short of magical — a symbol of a love that, like the lock, will stand the test of time.