Stree 3: Abhishek Banerjee is now excited to have four major franchises to his credit

Abhishek Banerjee is quietly becoming Bollywood’s franchise king. From horror-comedy to gritty thrillers, he’s the thread tying it all together.
From being the naive unintentionally funny best-friend in Stree to a scene-stealer in Mirzapur, Abhishek Banerjee has carved out a niche for himself as one of the most dependable and versatile actors in the industry today. In just six years, he’s become the glue, binding together some of Bollywood’s biggest and most beloved franchises. With Stree 3 now officially in the pipeline, Banerjee finds himself at the centre of not one but four major cinematic universes.

From Horror-Comedy to OTT: Abhishek Banerjee’s Expanding Film Footprint

His breakout role as the loveable yet eerie Jana in Stree (2018) instantly became iconic. The film’s sleeper-hit status launched a horror-comedy universe that only grew stronger with Bhediya, the much-anticipated Stree 2 and now with Stree 3 and Bhediya 2 officially announced. Banerjee’s seamless comic timing and ability to blend into supernatural narratives has made him indispensable to this genre. 

On OTT, his gritty performance in Mirzapur added yet another feather to his cap. As the cult series expands into film format, Banerjee will reprise his role, marking a rare crossover from digital to cinematic storytelling that fans are eagerly waiting for.

And of course in the laugh riot Dream Girl series, Banerjee proved his mettle yet again, effortlessly complimenting Ayushmann Khurrana’s antics. With the roaring success of both installments, a third seems inevitable; and so does Banerjee’s return.

Reflecting on his journey, Banerjee said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of such iconic franchises that have captured the imagination of audiences. It’s exciting to reprise roles that are so close to my heart and to explore new stories within these universes.”

From horror-comedies to gangster thrillers and laugh-out-loud romcoms, Abhishek Banerjee isn’t just part of Bollywood’s evolving cinematic landscape — he’s defining it. In the era of franchises, he’s emerging as the common thread that audiences just can’t get enough of.

Written by Archisha Mazumdar

