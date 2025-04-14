Stree 3: Abhishek Banerjee is now excited to have four major franchises to his credit

And of course in the laugh riot Dream Girl series, Banerjee proved his mettle yet again, effortlessly complimenting Ayushmann Khurrana’s antics. With the roaring success of both installments, a third seems inevitable; and so does Banerjee’s return.

Reflecting on his journey, Banerjee said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of such iconic franchises that have captured the imagination of audiences. It’s exciting to reprise roles that are so close to my heart and to explore new stories within these universes.”

From horror-comedies to gangster thrillers and laugh-out-loud romcoms, Abhishek Banerjee isn’t just part of Bollywood’s evolving cinematic landscape — he’s defining it. In the era of franchises, he’s emerging as the common thread that audiences just can’t get enough of.

Written by Archisha Mazumdar