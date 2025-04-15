Alia Bhatt marks third anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor, drops a beach vacay pic

On the occasion of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's third wedding anniversary, Alia dropped a sunkissed romantic photo with Ranbir, setting couple goals for their fans. Alia and Ranbir had a dreamy, intimate wedding at their home in 2022, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives.
The picture, posted on April 14, shows Ranbir and Alia on a beach, sharing a cosy moment. While the Animal actor is gazing directly at the camera, with his nicely done beard peeking, Alia has her head on his chest, with the beach gracing the photo in the background. Alia writes, "Home, always. #Happy3" and drops three heart emoticons.
Family, friends and colleagues kept pouring love and wished them the best. While Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "The Best Peeps", Rhea Kapoor added, "happy anniversary" to Saba Pataudi and Ranveer Singh dropping three red hearts. Mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan commented hearts and evil eye, and "Awww Lovely happy Anniversary forever" respectively.