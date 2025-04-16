Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still going strong in 2025 after Blue Origin space journey

While Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom haven’t officially tied the knot yet, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. From red-carpet appearances to low-key family moments, the couple consistently shows what a healthy, committed Hollywood relationship looks like.

It all started in January 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. Perry and Bloom crossed paths and what started as a casual encounter quickly blossomed into something more. Their chemistry was undeniable and within months, rumours about their budding romance flooded the media.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their relationship official in May 2016, when Katy shared a playful photo on Instagram from their time in Cannes.