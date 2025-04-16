Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still going strong in 2025 after Blue Origin space journey

Katy Perry is reaching for the stars, literally and Orlando Bloom is right there cheering her on. The global pop icon became part of Blue Origin’s historic all-female space mission, marking yet another milestone in her extraordinary career. But perhaps even more heartwarming than her brief trip to space was the quiet, supportive presence of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove, who watched proudly from earth.
While Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom haven’t officially tied the knot yet, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. From red-carpet appearances to low-key family moments, the couple consistently shows what a healthy, committed Hollywood relationship looks like.
It all started in January 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. Perry and Bloom crossed paths and what started as a casual encounter quickly blossomed into something more. Their chemistry was undeniable and within months, rumours about their budding romance flooded the media.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their relationship official in May 2016, when Katy shared a playful photo on Instagram from their time in Cannes.
Like many high-profile relationships, Katy and Orlando faced their share of challenges and decided to take a break in February 2017. Despite the split, they assured fans that there was no bad blood between them. They both needed some space to focus on their careers and personal lives.
By 2018, the couple had reconciled. After several months apart, they were spotted vacationing together in Prague, reigniting the flame of their romance. Their reunion proved that time apart had only deepened their connection. They were once again inseparable and this time, it seemed their bond was stronger than ever.
In a moment that perfectly captured their playful and heartfelt relationship, Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day 2019. Their engagement wasn’t just romantic, it was a testament to their enduring partnership, built on love, respect and of course, a little humour
The couple’s journey reached an even more personal milestone in 2020 when they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy Perry shared the joyous news through UNICEF, describing the birth of their child as a moment that changed their lives forever.
Whether they’re navigating parenthood, supporting each other’s career or reaching for the stars, one thing is clear: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in it for the long haul.