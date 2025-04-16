Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy, name him Fatehsinh Khan

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the joyful news, posting a black-and-white family portrait that captured an intimate moment. In the image, Zaheer holds the newborn on his lap, while Sagarika wraps her hands lovingly around his shoulders.
“With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.
The post quickly drew a wave of congratulations from friends and fans alike. Actor Angad Bedi responded with “Waheguru,” while former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare.” Producer Pragya Kapoor also joined in, commenting, “Congratulations.”
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, best known for her role in Chak De! India, tied the knot in 2017. But their love story began much earlier — and not without its share of hesitation. In a recent conversation, Sagarika revealed that Zaheer was initially too shy to make a move.
Interestingly, it was Angad Bedi who played cupid. The couple made their relationship public during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding in 2016 and soon after, sealed the deal with a low-key yet elegant wedding the following year. Now, with the arrival of baby Fatehsinh, the couple steps into a new chapter — one full of midnight feeds, diaper duties, and all the joys of first-time parenthood.