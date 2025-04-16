Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy, name him Fatehsinh Khan

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the joyful news, posting a black-and-white family portrait that captured an intimate moment. In the image, Zaheer holds the newborn on his lap, while Sagarika wraps her hands lovingly around his shoulders.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge have embraced parenthood

“With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.