Soha Ali Khan weighs in on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s decision to keep Raha out of public eye

Bollywood celebrities are increasingly setting boundaries when it comes to their kids and media exposure, and Soha Ali Khan is the latest to share her thoughts on the matter. As a parent to 7-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha opened up about the challenges of raising children under the watchful eye of the public. Her comments come in response to a recent appeal made by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor regarding their daughter, Raha.
Just last month, after the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, Alia and Ranbir asked the paparazzi to stop taking photos of their daughter, Raha Kapoor.
In an interview, Soha voiced her support for the couple’s stance, saying, “Kunal and I do (have such conversations too)! But I feel that our relationship with the media, luckily, has been respectful. I remember this instance when we took Inaaya swimming and there were some paparazzi taking pictures. We requested them not to and they didn’t. We’ve now seen that if parents request the media not to click pictures of their children, they don’t. That respect exists here. In Hollywood, perhaps, it doesn’t. We’ve thankfully not gone to that stage yet.”
Soha recognised that being photographed is part of her job, but she stressed that this doesn’t apply to children. “We’ve chosen to be public figures, our children haven’t. Therefore, I feel that they shouldn’t be affected by it. Having said that, it’s a part and parcel of life. We can’t fight against it. It’s more practical to accept it and to have that conversation with your child that there’s a certain interest in you and these strange people are taking your pictures for a certain reason,” she explained.
Reflecting on the complexities of parenting today, Soha added, “with social media, parenting has come so much more challenging. We’re navigating a whole different world where and so, we’ve to be a source of love and support for them.”
On the work front, Soha is currently seen in Chhorii 2, which is now streaming on Prime Video.