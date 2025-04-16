Soha Ali Khan weighs in on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s decision to keep Raha out of public eye

Just last month, after the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, Alia and Ranbir asked the paparazzi to stop taking photos of their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

In an interview, Soha voiced her support for the couple’s stance, saying, “Kunal and I do (have such conversations too)! But I feel that our relationship with the media, luckily, has been respectful. I remember this instance when we took Inaaya swimming and there were some paparazzi taking pictures. We requested them not to and they didn’t. We’ve now seen that if parents request the media not to click pictures of their children, they don’t. That respect exists here. In Hollywood, perhaps, it doesn’t. We’ve thankfully not gone to that stage yet.”