Bollywood’s new dads club: Zaheer Khan, Kl Rahul and more embrace fatherhood in 2025

2025 has been a year of joy and transformation for a several well-known faces in the Indian entertainment and sports world, as they stepped into fatherhood. From first-time dads to couples who’ve been early awaiting this chapter, the arrival of their little ones has added a beautiful news dimension to their lives, Here’s a look at the celebrities who welcomed babies this year:
Zaheer Khan
Indian cricket Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge have recently welcomed their baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. The couple’s announcement was met with a wave of love from friends and fellow celebrities.
Ed Westwick:
Though not Indian, Ed Westwick — who has strong ties to Indian cinemas through his wife, actress Amy Jackson, also became a first-time father this year. The couple had a baby boy, Oscar Alexander Westwick and have since been enjoying their time as new parents.
KL Rahul:
Another cricketer to join the dad club is KL Rahul. He and his wife, actress Athiya Shetty, began a new chapter in March with the birth of their daughter. The couple known for keeping their relationship relatively low-key, shared their big news with a sweet post.
Ali Fazal:
Ali Fazal and his wife, actress Richa Chadha, quietly stepped into parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Though their baby girl arrived in late 2024, much of the couple’s parenting journey has played out in 2025—from vacations to heartfelt glimpses on social media.
Satyadeep Mishra:
Actor Satyadeep Mishra and his wife, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matara, on October 11, 2024. The couple shared the news with a heartfelt post, expressing their joy and gratitude.