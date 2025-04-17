Bollywood’s new dads club: Zaheer Khan, Kl Rahul and more embrace fatherhood in 2025

2025 has been a year of joy and transformation for a several well-known faces in the Indian entertainment and sports world, as they stepped into fatherhood. From first-time dads to couples who’ve been early awaiting this chapter, the arrival of their little ones has added a beautiful news dimension to their lives, Here’s a look at the celebrities who welcomed babies this year:

Zaheer Khan

Indian cricket Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge have recently welcomed their baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. The couple’s announcement was met with a wave of love from friends and fellow celebrities.