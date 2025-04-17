TV Host Priyanka Deshpande ties the knot with Vasi Sachi in an intimate ceremony

Popular TV host Priyanka Deshpande has taken a beautiful step into a new chapter of her life, tying the knot with DJ and entrepreneur Vasi Sachi. The couple exchanged vows on Wednesday, April 16, in a cosy ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the joyous news, posting a collection of enchanting photos from the day and captioning it, “16.04.2025. Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”
The first glimpse of the couple featured them walking hand-in-hand, their smiles lighting up the moment. Priyanka looked stunning in a golden silk sari adorned with traditional jewellery, while Vasi chose a simple white kurta and veshti. They were seen participating in wedding rituals, including the touching moment when Vasi tied the thaali around Priyanka’s neck. The intimate ceremony took place in Chennai.
Sources stated that Priyanka and Vasi first crossed paths at one of his events, where she was the host. As time passed, their connection deepened, leading to this significant milestone. Friends from the industry and fans alike took to social media to share their congratulations, including Bigg Boss Tamil co-contestant Niroop Nandakumar, who penned a heartfelt message for the newlyweds.
Vasi Sachi is a prominent DJ and the founder of Clique 187, an event management company. He’s well-known for his performances at major clubs, weddings, and music festivals, earning a solid reputation in the entertainment scene.
Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar, and she confirmed their separation in 2022. A familiar face in Tamil television, Priyanka has hosted popular shows like Super Singer, The Wall, and Start Music, and was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.