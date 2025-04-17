TV Host Priyanka Deshpande ties the knot with Vasi Sachi in an intimate ceremony

Popular TV host Priyanka Deshpande has taken a beautiful step into a new chapter of her life, tying the knot with DJ and entrepreneur Vasi Sachi. The couple exchanged vows on Wednesday, April 16, in a cosy ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the joyous news, posting a collection of enchanting photos from the day and captioning it, “16.04.2025. Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”