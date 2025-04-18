‘Being a daughter has been the most challenging role’: Lakshmi Manchu

What is Lakshmi Manchu looking forward to?

Along with social work, Lakshmi has also had a long career in films. She has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English films, and notes that the industry in the west is great at planning and preparation — something we should adapt. “We are always in a hurry to go on sets,” she says. Shows like Adolescence drive her to think out of the box and tell the stories which are important.

Having played multiple roles, she says that being a daughter has been the most difficult role she has played. “When you come from such a strong patriarchal family, they have very strong opinions on how a woman should be,” she says. While on the other hand, she calls motherhood one of the sweetest changes — completely changing her outlook on life. “I am a lot more careful with my life now. Before this, I was the one who would jump in the ocean first. But now I let other people jump, and then I jump.” Lakshmi shares that her daughter has helped her see life beyond work. Calling herself a workaholic, she says that in her 20s and 30s, she was like a woman with blinders — constantly working. Now in her 40s, she wants to “chill a little and travel”.