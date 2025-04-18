KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty share first picture and name of baby daughter on the cricketer's birthday

On KL Rahul’s 33rd birthday, actor Athiya Shetty and the cricketer celebrated a significant personal milestone by unveiling the first picture of their baby daughter and revealing her name to the world.
KL Rahul and Athiya have chosen the name Evaarah for their baby girl, which translates to ‘Gift of God’ in Sanskrit. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Rahul was seen tenderly cradling their daughter while Athiya leaned in close, creating a moment filled with joy and tranquillity. The caption beautifully expressed their feelings, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God.”
Social media was abuzz with love and congratulations from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Harrdy Sandhu were just a few of the many who responded with heartfelt emojis.
The announcement coincides with KL Rahul’s active participation in the IPL 2025 season, where he plays for the Delhi Capitals. He had taken a brief break from the season opener against Lucknow Super Giants to support Athiya during the birth of their child on March 24. This timing made the birthday reveal even more special, intertwining both personal and professional milestones for the cricketer. The couple first announced their pregnancy in November 2024, later sharing dreamy maternity shoot photos that captured their journey.
Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, also shared a heartfelt note about becoming a grandfather, expressing that this experience is more rewarding than any professional success. He described the joy of holding his granddaughter as one of life’s purest moments.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who are now embracing parenthood, continue to inspire with their love and commitment.