Arshad Warsi: Lesser-known facts about the birthday boy and his impressive net worth

It is said that he had been noticed by Jaya Bachchan back in the day and his first acting role came in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, which was also the first production under Amitabh Bachchan’s production company. After this he appeared in several smaller roles till the 2000s in movies like Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Trishakti, Ghaath, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao and more. But his major breakthrough came with Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai in 2003. Not only was the film a box office success, but Arshad shot to fame for playing Circuit. His on-screen persona became a trend with the audience and people started dressing up like him and speaking in his rough and crude dialect. The film won him several awards as well.

Post the success of Munna bhai he was seen in films like Hulchul, Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam Namaste, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi and became part of another franchise Golmaal: Fun Unlimited by Rohit Shetty and reprised the role of Circuit in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, both in 2006. While most of his films and roles were comic, he did not hesitate in experimenting within the genre. From direct comedy to even black comedy in Ishqiya, he has done it all and done it brilliantly. Arshad Warsi was also seen in films like Zila Ghaziabad, Jolly LLB and even hosted a season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.