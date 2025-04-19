Arshad Warsi: Lesser-known facts about the birthday boy and his impressive net worth

You take his name and the first image that flashes in your mind is a man wearing black kurta, jeans, unkempt hair, and some jewellery across his body – that’s Munna Bhai’s Circuit or birthday boy Arshad Warsi for you. Specifically known for his comic roles and supporting characters, Warsi’s fame grew to newer heights with the Munna Bhai franchise, where he worked with Sanjay Dutt. The quintessential and emotional and funny neighbourhood goon made him famous overnight. But Arshad is more than just Circuit. He has, over the years, experimented with several roles, and even ventured into playing grey shades, which earned him fame and respect for his choice of versatility. As he turns a year over, we explore some unknown facts about the actor and his net worth.
Who is Arshad Warsi and what is his net worth?
Arshad Warsi was born in Mumbai Maharashtra on April 19 in the year 1968. After losing his parents at a young age his struggle for survival started. Before turning to acting, he had received an offer to pursue a dance career by joining Akbar Sami’s Dance group. It turned out to be a correct decision as he established himself as a great dancer and choreographer under his guidance. He even won several dance tournament prizes and awards to his name. Arshad soon started his own dance studio called Awesome and formed a troupe. His major breakthrough came about when he choreographed the title track of Roop Ki Rani, Choron ka Raja in 1993 and there was no looking back.
Now, beyond his early struggles and achievements, Arshad Warsi is reported to have an estimated net worth of USD 40 million (aprrox. INR 341 crores). He is married to Maria Goretti and the couple has two children – a son, Zeke and a daughter, Zene. On the work front, the artiste is reportedly expected to join the Shah Rukh Khan starrer King.
It is said that he had been noticed by Jaya Bachchan back in the day and his first acting role came in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, which was also the first production under Amitabh Bachchan’s production company. After this he appeared in several smaller roles till the 2000s in movies like Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Trishakti, Ghaath, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao and more. But his major breakthrough came with Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai in 2003. Not only was the film a box office success, but Arshad shot to fame for playing Circuit. His on-screen persona became a trend with the audience and people started dressing up like him and speaking in his rough and crude dialect. The film won him several awards as well.
Post the success of Munna bhai he was seen in films like Hulchul, Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam Namaste, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi and became part of another franchise Golmaal: Fun Unlimited by Rohit Shetty and reprised the role of Circuit in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, both in 2006. While most of his films and roles were comic, he did not hesitate in experimenting within the genre. From direct comedy to even black comedy in Ishqiya, he has done it all and done it brilliantly. Arshad Warsi was also seen in films like Zila Ghaziabad, Jolly LLB and even hosted a season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.