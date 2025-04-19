Suriya sustains a head injury on the set of ‘Retro’, reveals Nasser

Veteran actor Nasser has revealed that actor Suriya suffered a head injury while filming Retro, director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-anticipated action entertainer. Speaking at the grand audio and trailer launch held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Nasser shared his admiration for Suriya’s dedication and work ethic—even in the face of danger.
“I’ve been watching Suriya from his very first film and witnessing his growth. He has a pure heart, and above all, he’s incredibly committed to his craft,” Nasser said. “In fact, during this film, I even got angry with him for taking so many risks. I asked, ‘Why don’t you use a stunt double for these dangerous scenes?’”
According to Nasser, Suriya responded with conviction: “No sir, I want to try it myself first. If I can’t do it, then maybe I’ll consider a double. But I have to try at least two or three times. When I watch the film later, I want to feel that it was really me up there.”
Nasser went on to recount a specific incident during the shoot when Suriya suffered a blow to the back of his head. “Despite the injury, he took only a short break and was back on set to resume shooting,” Nasser recalled, turning to the actor with concern. “I advise you, Suriya—we need you around for a long time, so please take care.”
Retro, slated for release on May 1, boasts a runtime of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 30 seconds. The film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, and features an ensemble cast including Malayalam stars Joju George and Jayaram, and Tamil actor Karunakaran.
The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The art direction is handled by Jacki and Mayapandi, and the action sequences—expected to be a highlight of the film—are choreographed by renowned stunt director Kecha Khamphakdee.
To prepare for his role, Suriya even underwent specialised martial arts training in Thailand, underscoring his trademark commitment to authenticity and performance.