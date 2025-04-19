Suriya sustains a head injury on the set of ‘Retro’, reveals Nasser

“I’ve been watching Suriya from his very first film and witnessing his growth. He has a pure heart, and above all, he’s incredibly committed to his craft,” Nasser said. “In fact, during this film, I even got angry with him for taking so many risks. I asked, ‘Why don’t you use a stunt double for these dangerous scenes?’”

According to Nasser, Suriya responded with conviction: “No sir, I want to try it myself first. If I can’t do it, then maybe I’ll consider a double. But I have to try at least two or three times. When I watch the film later, I want to feel that it was really me up there.”