Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Tirupati temple with Raj Nidimoru ahead of film debut as producer
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming film, Subham. On Saturday, she paid a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple, accompanied by director Raj Nidimoru. Their appearance at this sacred site comes just weeks ahead of the release of her first production, set for May 9, and has sparked fresh speculation about their off-screen relationship.
Dressed in tradition, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks divine blessings
Samantha looked radiant in a light pink salwar kameez as she entered the temple grounds alongside Raj Nidimoru, all while navigating through tight security. She joined fellow devotees on the inner pathway leading to the sanctum, where she offered prayers with the assistance of temple priests. While the visit was primarily a spiritual one, it held extra significance as she prepares to launch Subham under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.
Samantha and Raj’s frequent collaborations keep fans talking
The duo’s close professional ties—starting with The Family Man 2, followed by Citadel: Honey Bunny, and now Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom—have fueled ongoing dating rumours. Their recent public appearance only added to the intrigue, even though Raj is married to costume designer Shhyamali De.
A producer with a cause: Samantha ensures pay parity on debut project
Samantha launched her production house in December 2023 and has already made waves by ensuring pay parity among the cast and crew of Subham—a rarity in the Indian film industry. This bold move positions her as a trailblazer in more ways than one.
With Subham on the way and Rakt Brahmand in production, Samantha’s schedule is packed. But this temple visit showed that she’s not just relying on her talent and hard work—she’s also seeking a little divine intervention.