Shaheen Bhatt goes Instagram official with Ishaan Mehra on his birthday

Shaheen Bhatt, author and mental health advocate, has made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official. On Sunday, she shared a delightful series of sun-kissed photos with Ishaan to celebrate his birthday, gently confirming what fans had been speculating for months.
With a sweet caption that read “Happy Birthday, Sunshine,” accompanied by a flurry of emojis, Shaheen offered her followers a rare peek into her personal life, which she usually keeps under wraps. The post sparked a wave of love from both the Bhatt and Kapoor families, celebrating this lovely moment for the couple.
Shaheen’s close friends and family showered the post with affection. Her mother, actress Soni Razdan, wrote, “Happy Birthday @ishaanmehra,” while her sister Alia Bhatt shared the post on her Instagram Story, saying, “Happy happy birthday to our fav fellow.” Even Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, joined in with a sweet message, “Please wish him with a tight hug from me,” indicating that Ishaan is already a beloved part of the family.
Earlier this year, Shaheen posted photos from a family holiday in Thailand where Ishaan was also presentOne image showed her leaning into an unidentified man, now known to be Ishaan, sparking speculation about a budding romance. . The confirmation on Sunday seems to be a natural next step in a quiet love story.
Ishaan Mehra, a former international swimmer turned fitness trainer at SOHFIT, has previously trained Alia Bhatt as well. With this announcement, Shaheen not only celebrates her partner’s birthday but also opens a new chapter in her personal journey — one marked by love, support, and sunshine.