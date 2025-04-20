Shaheen Bhatt goes Instagram official with Ishaan Mehra on his birthday

Shaheen’s close friends and family showered the post with affection. Her mother, actress Soni Razdan, wrote, “Happy Birthday @ishaanmehra,” while her sister Alia Bhatt shared the post on her Instagram Story, saying, “Happy happy birthday to our fav fellow.” Even Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, joined in with a sweet message, “Please wish him with a tight hug from me,” indicating that Ishaan is already a beloved part of the family.