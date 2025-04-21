Ajith Kumar clinches P2 podium finish at Belgium's iconic Spa Francorchamps circuit

A large number of fans turned up in Belgium to cheer on the actor and his team. The celebration was electric as Ajith joined his teammates on the podium, basking in the applause and admiration of his supporters. Sharing a video of the celebrations, the team posted,

“The crowd swells, and so does the love! People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol! In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes! A true global icon.”

Ahead of the event, the team also provided fans with a live stream link, offering a front-row seat to the adrenaline-filled race, showcasing Ajith in action.

This latest achievement marks the third major podium finish for Ajith Kumar Racing in under four months. Earlier this year, the team finished third in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025 event, followed by another third-place finish at the 12H Mugello race in Italy.

Ajith Kumar, who is both a racer and the owner of his team, races alongside fellow drivers Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. The team’s technical and logistical operations are handled by Bas Koeten Racing, their trusted partner in the paddock.

The consistent performance and growing fan support highlight the dedication and determination of Ajith and his crew. As they continue to make India proud on the international racing circuit, one thing is clear—Ajith Kumar is racing full throttle, both on-screen and off.