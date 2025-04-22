Rohit Shetty breaks silence on rumoured rift with Shah Rukh Khan after ‘Dilwale’

For quite some time, fans and industry insiders have been buzzing about a possible fallout between director Rohit Shetty and superstar Shah Rukh Khan after their 2015 film Dilwale didn’t quite hit the mark. Given that they delivered the blockbuster Chennai Express in 2013, the silence that followed their second project was hard to ignore. But now, Rohit has stepped up to clear the air, putting those rumours to rest.
During a podcast interview, Rohit Shetty made it clear that there’s no animosity between him and Shah Rukh Khan. “Nahi, aisa kuch nahi (there is nothing between us like that),” he said, firmly putting an end to the speculation.
He explained that his choice to concentrate on his own production company after Dilwale had nothing to do with any fallout. “We have mutual respect. After Dilwale, we decided to start our own production house. We wanted to create films independently so that if there’s a loss, it’s ours to handle — although Dilwale didn’t actually lose money,” he added.
While Dilwale didn’t quite meet expectations in Indian theatres, especially with its competition against Bajirao Mastani, Rohit highlighted that the film found significant success overseas. Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film’s global box office performance was impressive, even if the domestic figures didn’t quite match up.
Rohit also shared insights about his close friendships within the industry, referring to Ajay Devgn as an elder brother and commending Deepika Padukone’s dedication. He fondly recalled how Deepika completed the final schedule of Singham Again while four months pregnant — a commitment he truly admired.
As both Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan gear up for their upcoming projects, it’s clear that their professional paths are far from over, even if they aren’t currently collaborating.