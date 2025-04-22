Rohit Shetty breaks silence on rumoured rift with Shah Rukh Khan after ‘Dilwale’

During a podcast interview, Rohit Shetty made it clear that there’s no animosity between him and Shah Rukh Khan. “Nahi, aisa kuch nahi (there is nothing between us like that),” he said, firmly putting an end to the speculation.

He explained that his choice to concentrate on his own production company after Dilwale had nothing to do with any fallout. “We have mutual respect. After Dilwale, we decided to start our own production house. We wanted to create films independently so that if there’s a loss, it’s ours to handle — although Dilwale didn’t actually lose money,” he added.