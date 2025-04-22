Ali Fazal to play paparazzi in upcoming Bollywood dark dramedy set in Mumbai

Ali Fazal—one of Bollywood’s most chameleonic talents and a bona fide crossover star—has set his sights on a role that promises to be as intriguing as it is unconventional.
The actor, known for slipping effortlessly between intense dramas, historical epics, and high-octane thrillers, is now gearing up to play a paparazzo in his next big project. Yes, you read that right. Fazal is trading red carpets and royal courts for the unpredictable, adrenaline-charged world behind the lens—the world of celebrity hunters and tabloid chasers.
Currently in the final stages of script development, the film is described as a dark dramedy, set against the glitzy yet grimy backdrop of Mumbai’s entertainment industry. And if that combination of words doesn’t pique your curiosity, this just might: the story aims to peel back the curtain on the lives of those who chase fame from the shadows—sometimes at any cost.
A source close to the project shared, “Ali has a knack for picking roles that defy the norm, and this one’s no exception. The film offers a rare, satirical take on paparazzi culture, something that hasn’t really been explored in Indian cinema. It’s edgy, it’s bold, and it’s got something to say.”
Pre-production is slated to begin in the coming months, with the film expected to go on floors by the end of 2025. In the meantime, Ali is said to be diving deep into research and character prep—no surprise there, given his reputation for immersive performance.
With a packed calendar and an ever-evolving filmography, Ali Fazal continues to prove that there’s no box big enough to contain his talent. This upcoming role could very well be another feather in the cap of an actor who refuses to play it safe.