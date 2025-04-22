Ali Fazal to play paparazzi in upcoming Bollywood dark dramedy set in Mumbai

Currently in the final stages of script development, the film is described as a dark dramedy, set against the glitzy yet grimy backdrop of Mumbai’s entertainment industry. And if that combination of words doesn’t pique your curiosity, this just might: the story aims to peel back the curtain on the lives of those who chase fame from the shadows—sometimes at any cost.

A source close to the project shared, “Ali has a knack for picking roles that defy the norm, and this one’s no exception. The film offers a rare, satirical take on paparazzi culture, something that hasn’t really been explored in Indian cinema. It’s edgy, it’s bold, and it’s got something to say.”