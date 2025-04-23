Kalki Koechlin open to exploring Natasha’s Story from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kalki Koechlin, who left a mark with her portrayal of Natasha Arora in the 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, recently expressed her interest in diving deeper into her character’s journey through a standalone film.
The actress said, “In terms of Natasha, I would love to make a film just about her. I wonder what would happen to her.” While Natasha was seen as a sensitive and caring woman, many viewers also perceived her as controlling and insecure. Kalki believes there’s more to uncover in Natasha’s story, especially if it includes personal growth.
“I think maybe she should work on her mental health a little bit and find someone who genuinely cares about her,” she added, reflecting on how Natasha's arc could evolve.
When asked about a possible sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kalki clarified, “I don't know if there's a part two of ZNMD. I haven’t heard anything personally, and I haven’t received a script.”
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a beloved road-trip drama featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif. The story follows three childhood friends—Arjun, Kabir, and Imran—on a soul-searching trip across Spain. The journey helps them confront personal challenges, including Arjun’s workaholism, Kabir’s relationship with Natasha, and Imran’s longing to connect with his estranged father.
Kalki was most recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends navigating relationships and ambition amid the digital age. Kalki, along with Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani, appeared in special roles.