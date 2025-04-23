Kalki Koechlin open to exploring Natasha’s Story from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The actress said, “In terms of Natasha, I would love to make a film just about her. I wonder what would happen to her.” While Natasha was seen as a sensitive and caring woman, many viewers also perceived her as controlling and insecure. Kalki believes there’s more to uncover in Natasha’s story, especially if it includes personal growth.

“I think maybe she should work on her mental health a little bit and find someone who genuinely cares about her,” she added, reflecting on how Natasha's arc could evolve.

When asked about a possible sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kalki clarified, “I don't know if there's a part two of ZNMD. I haven’t heard anything personally, and I haven’t received a script.”