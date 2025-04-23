‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide aged 48

Police confirm suicide, no note found at the sceneTelevision actor Lalit Manchanda, who graced our screens in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Crime Patrol, was found dead at his home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on April 21. He was just 48 years old.
The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the heartbreaking news, extending their condolences and highlighting that Manchanda had been a valued member since 2012.
According to reports, local police responded to a distress call and discovered the actor’s body hanging in his residence. His body has been sent for a postmortem, and authorities have stated that no suicide note was found.
While initial investigations have ruled out foul play, a thorough inquiry is underway. Police are currently speaking with Manchanda’s family and close friends to piece together the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.
Sources close to Lalit shared that he had been grappling with mental stress and personal issues in the months leading up to his death. Reports indicate that he had returned to Meerut from Mumbai about six months ago, reportedly due to financial difficulties.
Lalit Manchanda had a steady career in television, often taking on supporting roles in popular series. He portrayed memorable characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, India’s Most Wanted and Sevanchal Ki Premkatha on DD National. He also had a brief but impactful role in the beloved comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. More recently, he had been involved in a web series.
In the wake of his passing, many in the entertainment industry have expressed their sorrow. While more details are still coming to light, Lalit’s death has undoubtedly left a significant void in the television community he had been a part of for so long.