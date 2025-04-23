‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide aged 48

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the heartbreaking news, extending their condolences and highlighting that Manchanda had been a valued member since 2012.

According to reports, local police responded to a distress call and discovered the actor’s body hanging in his residence. His body has been sent for a postmortem, and authorities have stated that no suicide note was found.

While initial investigations have ruled out foul play, a thorough inquiry is underway. Police are currently speaking with Manchanda’s family and close friends to piece together the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.