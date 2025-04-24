Taapsee Pannu gifts bicycles to school girls in Barabanki to promote education and independence

Actress Taapsee Pannu continues to champion the cause of girl child education and empowerment, making her fourth visit to Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, alongside husband and former badminton star Mathias Boe.
The Thappad actress visited Garri Primary School, located in the Ramnagar development block of Barabanki, where she spent time with young female students, encouraging them to pursue education and sports with passion and confidence. As part of her heartfelt gesture, Taapsee distributed educational materials, danced joyfully with the students, and gifted bicycles to girls transitioning to middle school, ensuring that distance doesn’t become a barrier to their education.
"I’ve been visiting these girls every year since 2022, when I took responsibility for their education,” Taapsee shared. “They were in first grade then, and now they’re moving up to sixth. I don’t want any girl to drop out just because the school is far. These bicycles will help them travel independently and safely. I want them to be self-reliant.”
The initiative is part of the Nani Kali project by the Nandi Foundation, in collaboration with the education department, which offers two hours of free tutoring daily to children at the Garri Primary School. Taapsee and Mathias have taken charge of supporting the education of 60 young girls enrolled there.
Taapsee is gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija and penned by longtime collaborator Kanika Dhillon. This gripping Netflix original explores the harrowing journey of a mother, played by Taapsee, on a mission to rescue her kidnapped daughter, delving into intense themes of revenge and redemption.
Gandhari also stars Ishwak Singh and marks the sixth collaboration between Taapsee and Kanika Dhillon, following acclaimed films like Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba.