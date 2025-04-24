Taapsee Pannu gifts bicycles to school girls in Barabanki to promote education and independence

The Thappad actress visited Garri Primary School, located in the Ramnagar development block of Barabanki, where she spent time with young female students, encouraging them to pursue education and sports with passion and confidence. As part of her heartfelt gesture, Taapsee distributed educational materials, danced joyfully with the students, and gifted bicycles to girls transitioning to middle school, ensuring that distance doesn’t become a barrier to their education.

"I’ve been visiting these girls every year since 2022, when I took responsibility for their education,” Taapsee shared. “They were in first grade then, and now they’re moving up to sixth. I don’t want any girl to drop out just because the school is far. These bicycles will help them travel independently and safely. I want them to be self-reliant.”